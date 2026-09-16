Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' streams on Peacock October 9 2026
Entertainment
Steven Spielberg's latest entry into the genre, Disclosure Day, is coming to Peacock on October 9, 2026.
After its June theatrical run, the movie, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth, dives into an alien conspiracy that keeps things tense and intriguing.
'Disclosure Day' plot $241 million box office
The film follows a Kansas City meteorologist and a tech whistleblower who stumble upon proof that aliens are living among us, only to find themselves chased by a shadowy group.
Made with a hefty $200 million budget, Disclosure Day pulled in $241 million at the box office and got mixed reviews: some praised Spielberg's signature touch, while others felt it didn't quite reach his classic heights.
Now, you can stream it from your couch on October 9, 2026!