Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' streams on Peacock October 9 2026

The film follows a Kansas City meteorologist and a tech whistleblower who stumble upon proof that aliens are living among us, only to find themselves chased by a shadowy group.

Made with a hefty $200 million budget, Disclosure Day pulled in $241 million at the box office and got mixed reviews: some praised Spielberg's signature touch, while others felt it didn't quite reach his classic heights.

Now, you can stream it from your couch on October 9, 2026!