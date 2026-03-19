Spielberg's 'strong suspicion' aliens exist is news to no 1
Steven Spielberg just shared at SXSW that he's pretty convinced aliens exist, saying, "I have a very strong suspicion that we are not alone here on Earth right now."
He believes discovering extraterrestrial life might shake up what people believe, but it wouldn't actually threaten us.
Spielberg has never seen a UFO
Spielberg's comments echo former president Obama's recent take: Obama said aliens are "real," though he meant it's statistically likely there's life beyond Earth.
Spielberg agrees and feels it makes sense to think other intelligent civilizations are out there.
He did admit he's never seen a UFO himself, even though plenty of his friends claim they have.
His upcoming film is about aliens
Spielberg is channeling his curiosity into his next film, Disclosure Day (out June 12), starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth.
The movie dives into how society and religion might react if we found out aliens had been visiting for decades (his first UFO-themed film since Close Encounters of the Third Kind).