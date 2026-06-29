'Spirit' BTS go viral as Prabhas, Dimri shoot campus romance
Entertainment
Spirit, the new film from Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is already making waves after behind-the-scenes photos of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri shooting a lively college romance scene went viral.
The team's focus on realism stands out: they are reportedly transporting young actors from Mumbai to Hyderabad to make the campus vibe feel authentic.
'Spirit' cast: Dimri replaces Padukone
Prabhas stars as a dedicated cop in a story that mixes emotion with big action moments.
Triptii Dimri stepped in for Deepika Padukone as the lead due to scheduling and pay issues.
Vivek Oberoi joins in an important role, with music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar already underway.
No release date yet, but the first-look poster has fans hyped for what's coming.