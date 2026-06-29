'Spirit' BTS go viral as Prabhas, Dimri shoot campus romance

'Spirit' cast: Dimri replaces Padukone

Prabhas stars as a dedicated cop in a story that mixes emotion with big action moments.

Triptii Dimri stepped in for Deepika Padukone as the lead due to scheduling and pay issues.

Vivek Oberoi joins in an important role, with music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar already underway.

No release date yet, but the first-look poster has fans hyped for what's coming.