'Splitsvilla X6' winners Tanwar and Anu claim 20L prize
MTV Splitsvilla X6 just wrapped up, and Kushal "Gullu" Tanwar with Kaira Anu took home the trophy and ₹20 lakh!
The finale, hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, centered on love versus money.
After months of wild twists and tough challenges, Gullu and Kaira edged out Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur for the win.
Tanwar and Anu credit teamwork
What really set Gullu and Kaira apart was their solid teamwork.
They managed to beat Sorab Bedi-Niharika Tiwari and Tayne De Villiers-Soundharya Shetty in the last round, tackling tricky tasks from Mischief Makers Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed.
Gullu said their bond made all the difference, while Kaira called the whole experience emotional and surreal.
Energetic 'Splitsvilla' finale reunites contestants
The final episode was full of energy: plus a reunion with past contestants sharing memories.
Splitsvilla remains a go-to spot for young singles chasing love (and a bit of drama), airing on MTV India and streaming on JioHotstar.