'Splitsvilla X6' winners Tanwar and Anu claim 20L prize

Tanwar and Anu credit teamwork

What really set Gullu and Kaira apart was their solid teamwork.

They managed to beat Sorab Bedi-Niharika Tiwari and Tayne De Villiers-Soundharya Shetty in the last round, tackling tricky tasks from Mischief Makers Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed.

Gullu said their bond made all the difference, while Kaira called the whole experience emotional and surreal.