'Splitsvilla X6's Niharika Tiwari: Uorfi, Nia played favorites'
Splitsvilla X6 contestant Niharika Tiwari feels mischief-makers Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma played favorites, saying she and Asmita barely got screen time.
It really felt like we were shown in very few segments, she shared.
She also mentioned that while the mischief-makers shouted at everyone, she felt things became lighter after the "Seal the dil" performance.
Niharika also addressed her old feud with Uorfi
Niharika's entry came just as her old feud with Uorfi was back in the spotlight. The two reportedly fell out years ago over a guy who dated them both.
Addressing fresh rumors online, Niharika quipped, "So apparently everyone's suddenly very invested in my life purpose, my life choices, and the imaginary documentary titled 'Inside Niharika's Life.'," making it clear she's not here for the gossip.