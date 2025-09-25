Next Article
#SpoilerAlert: Anupamaa promises to support Devika through cancer treatment
Entertainment
In this week's Anupamaa, Anupamaa finds out her best friend Devika has been quietly fighting cancer.
The news hits hard, but Anupamaa immediately steps up—she promises to be by Devika's side through treatment.
All this unfolds while family drama at the Shah house keeps bubbling in the background.
Highlights of the upcoming episode
It's a heartfelt reminder of how real friendships show up in tough times—even when life is chaotic elsewhere.
Watching Anupamaa balance her loyalty to Devika with family pressures feels relatable, especially if you've ever tried to be there for someone when everything else is messy.