Sprouse supports Palvin at Victoria's Secret return in Los Angeles
Entertainment
Dylan Sprouse was spotted supporting his wife, Barbara Palvin, as she made her return to the Victoria's Secret runway in Los Angeles, just six weeks after they welcomed their baby girl.
Palvin walked twice at the show, showing she's still got it as both a model and a new mom.
Palvin and Sprouse welcomed daughter Sylvie
Palvin and Sprouse, who tied the knot, welcomed their daughter Sylvie.
Palvin's quick return to such a major event highlights how she's balancing career milestones with family life, and doing it with her husband cheering her on.