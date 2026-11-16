'Slow Horses' to end with Season 8, reveals Olivia Cooke

Cooke also shared her feelings about the end of Slow Horses.

She said, "We're all melancholy, distracted."

"Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show's been a shining light and I've told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I'm going to be depressed," she added.

Cooke was an integral part of the first season and reprised her role in the recent sixth season.