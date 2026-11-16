'Slow Horses' to end with Season 8, reveals Olivia Cooke
What's the story
The popular spy series Slow Horses, which follows a group of disgraced MI5 agents under their infamous boss Jackson Lamb, will conclude with its eighth season. The news was confirmed by actor Olivia Cooke, who plays Sid Baker in the show. "I am shooting the last season! Never say never! But I think that's what we've been told and it definitely feels like we are ending," she told The Times. The series is led by Gary Oldman.
Emotional farewell
Cooke is already feeling melancholy about the show's end
Cooke also shared her feelings about the end of Slow Horses.
She said, "We're all melancholy, distracted."
"Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show's been a shining light and I've told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I'm going to be depressed," she added.
Cooke was an integral part of the first season and reprised her role in the recent sixth season.
Comeback story
Cooke's commitment to 'House of the Dragon' delayed her return
Cooke also revealed that she was always eager to return to Slow Horses. "They were checking my availability over the years. And we stayed in touch. It was like I'd never left."
However, her commitment to House of the Dragon had initially prevented her from rejoining Slow Horses sooner.
This was because of a contractual clause prohibiting participation in long-running series for competing streaming platforms.
Cast details
About 'Slow Horses'
The series, based on Mick Herron's Slough House novels, features Oldman as Lamb, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright.
Apple TV renewed Slow Horses for an eighth season in September before the sixth season's premiere.
The series also stars Sophie Okonedo, Jonathan Pryce, and Tom Brooke.