Squeeze cancels Wolf Trap show after bus collapse kills worker
Entertainment
British rock band Squeeze called off their concert at Wolf Trap, Virginia, after a roadside worker died when a support apparatus failed and the bus collapsed on top of him.
The show was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, around 5pm local time.
Wolf Trap announced soon after that tonight's show has been canceled.
Squeeze offers condolences, continues US tour
The victim's name has not been shared yet.
Squeeze said it is "deeply saddened and shocked," sending condolences to the worker's loved ones.
Despite this tough moment, the band is continuing its US tour as planned.