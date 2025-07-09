'Squid Game' reigns supreme in Netflix ratings

'Squid Game' could shape future projects like American remake

With Squid Game now sitting alongside hits like Stranger Things and Money Heist by holding the top three spots at once, its impact is hard to ignore.

Between June 30 and July 6 alone, season two got 4.9 million views while season one drew in 3.8 million.

This kind of buzz could shape future projects too—like that American remake being developed by David Fincher—showing Squid Game isn't slowing down anytime soon.