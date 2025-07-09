Netflix reveals massive anime popularity among subscribers

Over 300 million viewers!

2024 was a big year: 33 anime series made it into Netflix's Global Top 10 for non-English shows, more than double from a few years ago.

Most viewers prefer dubbed versions, so Netflix now offers anime in up to 33 languages.

And if you're looking forward to new releases, Sakamoto Days returns July 14 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is on the way—Netflix isn't slowing down on the anime front anytime soon.