After 'Squid Game,' Anupam Tripathi leads chilling Korean horror 'App'

Anupam Tripathi, known for his role in the hit series Squid Game , is set to lead a new Korean anthology film titled App The Horror. The project is currently in post-production and was recently showcased at the American Film Market (AFM). The film is being produced by Hyung Seul-woo, the writer-director of Someone You Loved (2023), and features eight emerging Korean filmmakers, reported Deadline.

Film concept 'App the Horror' explores digital fear turned real-world horror The narrative of all eight segments revolves around a mysterious app that turns digital fear into real-world horror. It is being presented by Korea's newly launched company Anthology21, founded by industry veterans Jin Lee and Jennie Moon. Lim Ye-eun (You and Everything Else) also stars in the film, which will be released in South Korean theaters in February 2026.

Market reaction 'App the Horror' received positive response at AFM Elliot Tong, Head of Sales and Acquisitions for Autumn Sun, expressed his excitement about the project. He said, "Horror remains a consistently strong genre in Asia... What makes this project especially invigorating is that it's set against something so ubiquitous and so woven into daily life as the apps we all use."