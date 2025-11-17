John Abraham's 'Oslo: A Tail of Promise' set for world premiere at IFFI Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

John Abraham is backing a new documentary, "Oslo: A Tail of Promise," which will debut at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Directed by Isha Pungaliya, the film follows the heartfelt bond between a Siberian husky named Oslo and Pooja R Bhale, founder of Protecterra Ecological Foundation, shining a light on how animals help people heal and connect.