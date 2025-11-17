John Abraham's 'Oslo: A Tail of Promise' set for world premiere at IFFI
John Abraham is backing a new documentary, "Oslo: A Tail of Promise," which will debut at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.
Directed by Isha Pungaliya, the film follows the heartfelt bond between a Siberian husky named Oslo and Pooja R Bhale, founder of Protecterra Ecological Foundation, shining a light on how animals help people heal and connect.
Where and when can you catch it?
"Oslo: A Tail of Promise" will be screened at IFFI 2025—one of Asia's biggest film festivals, with over 240 films from 81 countries.
It made the cut for the Indian Panorama section, known for celebrating top national cinema each year.
What makes it stand out?
Produced by JA Entertainment along with Protecterra Ecological Foundation and Vaanar Nirmit, this docu is told in both English and Marathi.
The film spotlights meaningful connections between humans and animals.