Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' now streaming on Prime Video

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest action thriller, One Battle After Another, just dropped for rent on Prime Video at ₹499.
Released in theaters on September 26, the film follows Bob Ferguson as he faces chaos when his daughter goes missing and enemies close in.
Critics have given it a thumbs up, and it's directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland.

Where can you watch it?

After a global box office run topping $200 million—making it Anderson's biggest hit—you can now catch it online.

Cast and production highlights

Shot with old-school VistaVision cameras, the film stars Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor alongside DiCaprio.
Even though its budget was massive (up to $175 million), strong performances helped the movie earn serious critical praise.