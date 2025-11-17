Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' now streaming on Prime Video Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest action thriller, One Battle After Another, just dropped for rent on Prime Video at ₹499.

Released in theaters on September 26, the film follows Bob Ferguson as he faces chaos when his daughter goes missing and enemies close in.

Critics have given it a thumbs up, and it's directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland.