Next Article
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' now streaming on Prime Video
Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio's latest action thriller, One Battle After Another, just dropped for rent on Prime Video at ₹499.
Released in theaters on September 26, the film follows Bob Ferguson as he faces chaos when his daughter goes missing and enemies close in.
Critics have given it a thumbs up, and it's directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland.
Where can you watch it?
After a global box office run topping $200 million—making it Anderson's biggest hit—you can now catch it online.
Cast and production highlights
Shot with old-school VistaVision cameras, the film stars Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor alongside DiCaprio.
Even though its budget was massive (up to $175 million), strong performances helped the movie earn serious critical praise.