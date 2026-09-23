Sreedharan, Malayalam actor, dies at 78 after long illness
Entertainment
Savithri Sreedharan, a beloved face in Malayalam films and theater, passed away at 78 after a long illness.
She's especially remembered for her heartfelt role as Jameela in Sudani from Nigeria, a performance that won her major state and national awards.
Career highlights and town hall viewing
Sreedharan's career spanned everything from films like Virus and Pada to standout theater roles. She started out in amateur plays before making it big with Kalinga Theatre.
Her work in the play Aniyara earned her the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi's award for Best Actress and the State government's award for the Best Theatre Actress.
Fans can pay their respects at Town Hall today between 3:30pm and 4:30pm.