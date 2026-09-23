Sreedharan, Malayalam actor, dies at 78 after long illness

Sreedharan's career spanned everything from films like Virus and Pada to standout theater roles. She started out in amateur plays before making it big with Kalinga Theatre.

Her work in the play Aniyara earned her the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi's award for Best Actress and the State government's award for the Best Theatre Actress.

Fans can pay their respects at Town Hall today between 3:30pm and 4:30pm.