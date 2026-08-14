Sreeleela debuts opposite Aaryan in Basu's 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai'
Entertainment
Sreeleela is making her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic musical, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.
Filming is underway in Mumbai, and the vibe is all about a grand love story with Pritam's music playing a big role.
Despite earlier delays, things are back on track, and the film was reportedly eyeing a 2026 release.
'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai' original story
Clearing up rumors: this movie isn't linked to the Aashiqui franchise. It's an original story.
Kartik has wrapped most of his scenes, and you might remember him from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Sreeleela was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Coming up, Kartik also stars in Naagzilla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4.