Sreeleela in talks for Kabir Kartik's 'Tajamul?'
Entertainment
Sreeleela is in talks to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan's new sports drama, based on the true story of Tajamul Islam—the Kashmiri prodigy who became India's youngest world kickboxing champion at just seven.
Kartik will play her coach, bringing Islam's journey to life on screen.
Film aims for authenticity by casting local Kashmiri girl
The film aims for authenticity by casting a local Kashmiri girl as young Tajamul and reportedly has Sreeleela in talks for a key flashback role.
With shooting already underway in Kashmir and a release planned for 2027, this project reunites Kartik and Kabir Khan after their hit "Chandu Champion."
For anyone into real-life sports stories or fresh Bollywood pairings, this one's worth keeping an eye on.