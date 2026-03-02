Sreeleela in talks for Kabir Kartik's 'Tajamul?'

Film aims for authenticity by casting local Kashmiri girl

The film aims for authenticity by casting a local Kashmiri girl as young Tajamul and reportedly has Sreeleela in talks for a key flashback role.

With shooting already underway in Kashmir and a release planned for 2027, this project reunites Kartik and Kabir Khan after their hit "Chandu Champion."

For anyone into real-life sports stories or fresh Bollywood pairings, this one's worth keeping an eye on.