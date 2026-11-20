Sreeleela receives rock star welcome at 'OM' Kamala Cinemas Chennai
Actress Sreeleela got a rock star welcome from fans at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai during the first-day-first-show of OM, released worldwide today, November 20.
As she left the theater, a huge crowd gathered around her, hoping to click pictures and catch a glimpse of the star; clips of the moment quickly went viral, showing just how much love she's getting right now.
Actress Sreeleela's surprise energizes 'OM' opening
OM features a star-studded lineup with Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sreeleela.
Her surprise appearance at the screening made opening day even more exciting for moviegoers and proved her strong fan base.
All in all, it was a standout moment that set the tone for OM's big release.