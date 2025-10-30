Sreeleela in talks for Anushka Shetty's 'Arundhati' Hindi remake
Sreeleela, the rising star of Tollywood, is reportedly in talks to lead the Hindi remake of Kodi Ramakrishna's horror fantasy film Arundhati. The original movie featured Anushka Shetty and was a major hit at the box office. Sreeleela is currently awaiting the release of Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, set to release on Friday, October 31.
About the original 'Arundhati'
Released in 2009, Arundhati was among the highest-grossing Telugu films of its time. It also held the record for the highest-grossing female-led film until 2015 and reportedly drew an impressive 1.8 crore footfalls (as per OTTplay) during its theatrical run. Centered on themes of reincarnation and black magic, the film made Shetty a household name.
Meanwhile, other upcoming projects of Sreeleela
She will also be seen in Ustad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan. In addition to her upcoming Telugu projects, she is also preparing to make her Bollywood and Kollywood debuts alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sivakarthikeyan, respectively. While the Hindi film is yet to be titled, the one featuring Sivakarthikeyan has been officially named Parasakthi and will include Basil Joseph and Ravi Mohan in supporting roles.