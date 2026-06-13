Sreenivasan's 'Secret of Kalinga' delayed to June 18, 2026 Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Dhyan Sreenivasan's new film, Secret of Kalinga, has been delayed again and will now hit theaters on June 18, 2026.

The movie was first set for May 21, then moved to June 11, and just got rescheduled a day before release.

The team hasn't shared why it's been postponed but confirmed the new date.