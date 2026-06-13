Sreenivasan's 'Secret of Kalinga' delayed to June 18, 2026
Entertainment
Dhyan Sreenivasan's new film, Secret of Kalinga, has been delayed again and will now hit theaters on June 18, 2026.
The movie was first set for May 21, then moved to June 11, and just got rescheduled a day before release.
The team hasn't shared why it's been postponed but confirmed the new date.
'Secret of Kalinga' directed by Unnikrishnan
Secret of Kalinga is a mystery-horror-comedy directed by Saneesh Unnikrishnan and co-written by Jishnu M Aaryan.
The cast features Althaf Salim, Riyaz Khan, and social media influencer Nithin Parameswar.
Produced by Basheer Varandharappilly and Sulthan under Aira Films, this project adds to Sreenivasan's busy lineup after his recent role in Kalyanamaram.