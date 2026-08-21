Sreeraman apologizes publicly for 'Pulikali' remark that upset performers
Entertainment
Actor-writer V.K. Sreeraman has publicly apologized after calling Pulikali, a traditional Onam performance, "an artistic distortion that makes one nauseous."
His comment upset performers and organizers, leading him to admit on social media that his words were inappropriate and hurtful.
Sreeraman's regret sparks Thrissur 'Pulikali' debate
Sreeraman said he regrets the distress caused and hopes Pulikali's look can be improved.
Organizers criticized him for body-shaming and demotivating artists just before Onam.
The controversy has sparked a wider cultural debate, with some defending the tradition as vital to local communities.
All this is happening as Thrissur gets ready for its annual Pulikali celebrations and a Guinness World Record attempt.