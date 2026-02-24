'Sri Chidambaram Garu' OTT release date and plot Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

Sri Chidambaram Garu, a Telugu drama about Solomon—a kind-hearted construction worker dealing with childhood struggles and loss—hits ETV Win for streaming on February 26.

Sandhya Vasishta stars as Leela, who falls for Solomon because of his kind heart; a misunderstanding later leads Solomon to believe she rejected him.