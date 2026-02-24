'Sri Chidambaram Garu' OTT release date and plot
Entertainment
Sri Chidambaram Garu, a Telugu drama about Solomon—a kind-hearted construction worker dealing with childhood struggles and loss—hits ETV Win for streaming on February 26.
Sandhya Vasishta stars as Leela, who falls for Solomon because of his kind heart; a misunderstanding later leads Solomon to believe she rejected him.
Where to watch 'Sri Chidambaram Garu'
After a brief six-day run in theaters earlier this month (earning ₹36L), the film heads to OTT.
You can catch it exclusively on ETV Win from February 26.
Here's how the film was received
Reviews have been mixed: a Times News Network review covered the film, while 123telugu.com liked its self-love message and rural vibe (2.5/5).
One review called it "a decent attempt" (2.75/5).