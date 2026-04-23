'Sri Tirthapada Puranam' launch canceled after 7 blank volumes
Entertainment
The much-awaited launch of Sri Tirthapada Puranam, an 11-volume biography of Chattambi Swamikal, was suddenly canceled at a Kollam event when it turned out only four volumes were actually printed: the rest were just blank pages.
Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), which was set to release the books, had to pull back at the last minute.
Save University Campaign Committee seeks probe
The printing mess has sparked calls for an investigation from the Save University Campaign Committee.
R.S. Sasikumar from SUCC said the situation was embarrassing for SSUS, while project coordinator V. Lissy Mathew said printing had been completed only for four volumes.