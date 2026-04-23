'Sri Tirthapada Puranam' launch canceled after 7 blank volumes Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

The much-awaited launch of Sri Tirthapada Puranam, an 11-volume biography of Chattambi Swamikal, was suddenly canceled at a Kollam event when it turned out only four volumes were actually printed: the rest were just blank pages.

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), which was set to release the books, had to pull back at the last minute.