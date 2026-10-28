Srinivas directs Daggubati in 'AK 47' CBFC U/A Oct 30
Entertainment
Trivikram Srinivas is directing Venkatesh Daggubati for the first time in AK 47, a film that has been cleared with a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The movie, which blends family drama with action and thrills, is set to hit theaters on October 30 after the release was pushed back to ensure the film met its technical standards.
'AK 47' plot and Netflix rights
AK 47 follows an incident at House No. 47 that stirs up family secrets.
Alongside Venkatesh as Chittibabu, you'll see Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, and Nivetha Pethuraj.
Produced by S Radha Krishna with music by Thaman S, the film's digital rights have already been picked up by Netflix, so you can catch it there once it finishes its run in cinemas.