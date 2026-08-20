'Srinivasa Mangapuram' OTT release: Cast, plot, streaming platform
What's the story
The romantic action drama Srinivasa Mangapuram, featuring Jaya Krishna (Mahesh Babu's nephew) and Rasha Thadani, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was released in theaters on July 30 but received mixed reviews. It was presented by Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by P Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu Pictures LLP.
Film overview
This is what happens in 'Srinivasa Mangapuram'
Srinivasa Mangapuram follows the story of Sreenu aka Vasu Babu, who moves to Tirupati from Ballari and falls in love with Manga, the daughter of a feared faction leader.
Despite her repeated rejections and an arranged marriage with another man, he continues to pursue her.
The film also stars Mohan Babu, Naresh, Shaam, and Brahmaji among others in pivotal roles.
Twitter Post
'A story filled with love, pain...'
A story filled with love, pain, emotions and action! ❤️🔥— Ajay Bhupathi (@DirAjayBhupathi) August 19, 2026
Bringing the world of #SrinivasaMangapuram to your home screens now. Do watch it and share your views! 🤗
Catch our film streaming from August 20th exclusively on @PrimeVideo#JaiKrishnaGhattamaneni#RashaThadani… pic.twitter.com/TIcRO0toQJ
Director's insight
Ajay Bhupathi has previously directed these films
Ajay Bhupathi, who has previously directed RX 100 (2018), Maha Samudram (2021), and Mangalavaaram (2023), helmed Srinivasa Mangapuram.
Before its release, he described the film as "not your usual love story."
"This is a love story, but it is going to be very rugged. It's emotional and has an innocence to it," he told Hindustan Times.