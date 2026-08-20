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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Srinivasa Mangapuram' OTT release: Cast, plot, streaming platform
'Srinivasa Mangapuram' OTT release: Cast, plot, streaming platform
'Srinivasa Mangapuram' is out on OTT

'Srinivasa Mangapuram' OTT release: Cast, plot, streaming platform

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 20, 2026
03:42 pm
What's the story

The romantic action drama Srinivasa Mangapuram, featuring Jaya Krishna (Mahesh Babu's nephew) and Rasha Thadani, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was released in theaters on July 30 but received mixed reviews. It was presented by Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by P Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu Pictures LLP.

Film overview

This is what happens in 'Srinivasa Mangapuram'

Srinivasa Mangapuram follows the story of Sreenu aka Vasu Babu, who moves to Tirupati from Ballari and falls in love with Manga, the daughter of a feared faction leader.

Despite her repeated rejections and an arranged marriage with another man, he continues to pursue her.

The film also stars Mohan Babu, Naresh, Shaam, and Brahmaji among others in pivotal roles.

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'A story filled with love, pain...'

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Director's insight

Ajay Bhupathi has previously directed these films

Ajay Bhupathi, who has previously directed RX 100 (2018), Maha Samudram (2021), and Mangalavaaram (2023), helmed Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Before its release, he described the film as "not your usual love story."

"This is a love story, but it is going to be very rugged. It's emotional and has an innocence to it," he told Hindustan Times.

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