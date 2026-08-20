'Srinivasa Mangapuram' OTT release: Cast, plot, streaming platform

Srinivasa Mangapuram follows the story of Sreenu aka Vasu Babu, who moves to Tirupati from Ballari and falls in love with Manga, the daughter of a feared faction leader.

Despite her repeated rejections and an arranged marriage with another man, he continues to pursue her.

The film also stars Mohan Babu, Naresh, Shaam, and Brahmaji among others in pivotal roles.