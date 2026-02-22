'Ikkis': Sriram Raghavan wasn't happy with 'Pakistan not trustworthy' disclaimer

The recently released war drama Ikkis (2026) has been praised for its performances and emotional depth. However, some viewers were taken aback by a disclaimer at the end of the film that called Pakistan "not at all trustworthy." In a recent interview, director Sriram Raghavan expressed his dissatisfaction with this disclaimer, which specifically mentions Brigadier Nisaar, a kind Pakistani officer.

Disclaimer Here's what the disclaimer says The Hindi disclaimer reads, "The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Nisaar is only an exceptional incident." "Otherwise, our neighboring country is not trustworthy at all." "Pakistan's armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens." "In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention." "Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens, we must always remain alert and prepared."

Director's stance 'A lot of people have asked me...' When asked about the controversial disclaimer by The Wire, Raghavan cryptically said, "A lot of people have asked me about the disclaimer. So, I have decided not to talk about it. There were some givens for me from A, B, C." He added that the best answer would be similar to what he said for his film Andhadhun (2018) when audiences wondered about its ambiguous ending. "Likewise, in Ikkis, people can wonder 'Whether we put it or not?'"

Film comparison Raghavan not happy with the disclaimer When pressed about the disclaimer, Raghavan drew a parallel with his earlier film Badlapur. He recalled how a music video at the end of Badlapur had upset its mood. "There's a music video...which completely negates what the film is doing." "It was inserted at the insistence of my producer, Dinesh Vijan. Ikkis is also made by him. He let me make this film and helped me immensely. But the disclaimer was not something I was happy with personally."

