'Ikkis' post-credits disclaimer about Pakistan sparks debate online

Sriram Raghavan 's war film Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat , has garnered attention for its pacifist tone, which strongly contrasts with Aditya Dhar's recent blockbuster, Dhurandhar . However, it's now courting controversy over a post-credits disclaimer about the inhumanity of Pakistan toward Indian soldiers during wars. It specifically mentions Ahlawat's character, Brigadier KM Nisaar, who is shown as a humane Pakistani officer in the film.

Disclaimer details 'Ikkis' disclaimer emphasizes Pakistan's untrustworthiness The Hindi disclaimer reads, "The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Nisaar is only an exceptional incident." "Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all." "Pakistan's armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens." "In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention." "Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens, we must always remain alert and prepared."

Twitter Post 'Our neighboring country is...' Sent by an eagle-eyed friend, a Disclaimer of the Times at the end of Ikkis. It says, Nisar, the character played by Jaideep Ahlawat, "is an exception; Pakistanis are not to be trusted". pic.twitter.com/RAY4aXyaX1 — Nandini Ramnath (@nandiniramnath) January 2, 2026

Online reaction Disclaimer leaves fans divided The disclaimer in Ikkis has sparked a debate among netizens. Some have called it the "Dhurandhar effect," while others have questioned its need after the film's consistent anti-war narrative. One comment read, "Sad state of country when real stories of peace have to make do to satisfy the jingoistic a**holes." A few asked the director to "choose one stance," while others wondered whether the disclaimer was added at the last minute by the Central Board of Film Certification.