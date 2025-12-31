'Ikkis': Arun Khetarpal's brother was moved after watching film

Emotional response

'Ikkis' left Mukesh Khetarpal in tears

After watching Ikkis, Raghavan revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Mukesh told him, "My grouse is you made me cry." "You made me relive... Certain things were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on screen, I got so emotional I couldn't stop crying." He added that the film exceeded his expectations compared to the trailer. "The movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times what we see in the trailer."