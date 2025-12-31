'Ikkis': Arun Khetarpal's brother was moved after watching film
What's the story
The upcoming film Ikkis chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Ahead of its release, a special screening was held in Mumbai where Khetarpal's brother Mukesh watched the film. His emotional review has since gone viral on social media. The film stars Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra in lead roles and is directed by Sriram Raghavan.
Emotional response
'Ikkis' left Mukesh Khetarpal in tears
After watching Ikkis, Raghavan revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Mukesh told him, "My grouse is you made me cry." "You made me relive... Certain things were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on screen, I got so emotional I couldn't stop crying." He added that the film exceeded his expectations compared to the trailer. "The movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times what we see in the trailer."
Film details
'Ikkis' features Nanda and Dharmendra in lead roles
Ikkis stars Nanda as Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The movie also features Jaideep Ahlawat and newcomer Simar Bhatia. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and will be released in cinemas on Thursday, January 1, 2026. After its theatrical run, Ikkis will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.