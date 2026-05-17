Srivastava to debut in 'Chand Tara' with trailer at Cannes

Srivastava credits theater, readies 'Pyramid Scheme'

With over 15 years of theater experience behind her, Ranjana says, "Those 15 years weren't a wait; they were an education." She credits this background for shaping her performance in Chand Tara.

She's also gearing up for her OTT debut in Amazon Prime Video's Pyramid Scheme, her first on-screen project with her father.