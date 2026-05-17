Srivastava to debut in 'Chand Tara' with trailer at Cannes
Ranjana Srivastava, daughter of veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav, is stepping into the spotlight with her film debut in Chand Tara.
The movie, directed by Padma Shri winner Mohammad Ali Baig, tells the story of Taramati and Sultan Abdullah Qutub Shah from 17th-century Hyderabad.
Ranjana plays Taramati and Baig takes on the Sultan's role.
The film's trailer will make its international debut at Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2026.
Srivastava credits theater, readies 'Pyramid Scheme'
With over 15 years of theater experience behind her, Ranjana says, "Those 15 years weren't a wait; they were an education." She credits this background for shaping her performance in Chand Tara.
She's also gearing up for her OTT debut in Amazon Prime Video's Pyramid Scheme, her first on-screen project with her father.
Srivastava prioritizes discipline, vows own path
Ranjana believes discipline matters more than fame in acting.
Reflecting on her father's legacy, she shares, "The confidence comes from his work ethic, not his fame," and is determined to build her own path without relying solely on his reputation.