SRK, Aishwarya Rai turn heads at Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's intimate Mumbai wedding, with their candid moments quickly taking over social media.
A mehendi celebration also took place, and fans couldn't get enough of the inside photos featuring these Bollywood icons.
Mehendi celebration and more
SRK arrived with Gauri and Suhana Khan, rocking a beige traditional look that showed off his signature salt-and-pepper hair.
Aishwarya came with Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan, stunning in a blue anarkali while Abhishek wore black—putting split rumors to rest by posing together for photos.
The dreamy setup included floral decor, live music by Harshdeep Kaur, and a guest list packed with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Nita Ambani, and Yuvraj Singh.