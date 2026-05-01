'The look, the charm...': SRK-Deepika's 'King' shoot pictures wow fans
What's the story
Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently shooting for their upcoming film, King, in Cape Town, South Africa. The duo was recently spotted filming a song sequence from the movie, with several photos and videos from the set going viral on social media. In these leaked clips, Padukone is seen in a flowy orange dress while Khan sports a striped white-and-blue shirt and blue trousers.
Fan reactions
Fans are loving Khan-Padukone's on-screen pairing
Fans have been gushing over the on-screen chemistry between Khan and Padukone. One comment read, "Wow he looks wayyy too good for a 60 year old." Another fan wrote, "Both are looking stunning Styling on point." Another comment read, "The look, the charm, the BLOCKBUSTER pair is back!" The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
Film details
'King' to release on Christmas 2026
King is the sixth film to feature Khan and Padukone together, after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in pivotal roles. Reportedly, King will see SRK as a veteran assassin operating in the underbelly of crime, while Suhana plays his student who is being groomed for perilous missions. The film will hit theaters on Christmas 2026.