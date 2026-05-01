'The look, the charm...': SRK-Deepika's 'King' shoot pictures wow fans 

Fan reactions

Fans are loving Khan-Padukone's on-screen pairing

Fans have been gushing over the on-screen chemistry between Khan and Padukone. One comment read, "Wow he looks wayyy too good for a 60 year old." Another fan wrote, "Both are looking stunning Styling on point." Another comment read, "The look, the charm, the BLOCKBUSTER pair is back!" The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.