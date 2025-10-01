Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has debuted on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, with a net worth of ₹12,490 crore ($1.4 billion). This is the first time Khan has been included in this exclusive club. The list is topped by Mukesh Ambani and family, who have a staggering net worth of ₹9.55 lakh crore. Gautam Adani and his family come second with ₹8.15 lakh crore, while Roshni Nadar Malhotra is at the third spot (₹2.84 lakh crore).

Celebrity wealth SRK followed by friend and co-star Juhi Chawla Khan is not only a billionaire now, but also the world's richest actor, whose primary source of income is cinema. He runs Red Chillies Entertainment and owns Knight Riders Sports, too. The Jawan star has had a whopping jump in his net worth from $870 million last year. SRK tops the entertainers' section, followed by Juhi Chawla and family (₹7,790 crore). Actor Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Karan Johar, and superstar Amitabh Bachchan make up the top five.

New wealth Youngest billionaire and biggest absolute gainers The list also features young wealth creators, with Aravind Srinivas, 31, founder of Perplexity, becoming India's youngest billionaire with ₹21,190 crore. Among the new entrants is Niraj Bajaj and his family who recorded the largest jump in absolute gains by adding ₹69,875 crore to reach a net worth of ₹2.33 lakh crore.