'The Pyramid Scheme': Prime Video, TVF collaborate for new series
Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) are joining forces for The Pyramid Scheme, a new comedy series arriving in 2026.
Created by Shreyansh Pandey and co-directed with Ashish Shukla, the show features Paramvir Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman, plus Aanjjan Srivastav, Smita Bansal, and Alfia Jafry.
The story follows Goldy and his multi-level marketing chase
The story follows Goldy as he chases quick riches through multi-level marketing—only to land himself in a mess that affects his family.
Expect a quirky comedy that involves multi-level marketing chaos.
This show continues Prime Video and TVF's streak after hits like Panchayat and Aspirants.