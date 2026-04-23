SRK's manager buys 3 luxury apartments in Mumbai for ₹38cr

Pooja Gurnani, the long-time manager of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan , has bought three luxury apartments in Mumbai 's Bandra area for ₹38.21 crore, reported CRE Matrix. The purchase was made by Gurnani, her husband Hitesh Prakash Gurnani, and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani. The property is located on Carter Road in a redeveloping building called Varun.

Property details Each apartment has an additional balcony space The property documents reveal that each of the three apartments has a carpet area of 1,511.15 square feet and an additional balcony space of 81.16 square feet. This brings the total area to a whopping 4,776 square feet for all three units combined! The deal was finalized on Tuesday with a stamp duty of ₹2.16 crore and a registration fee of ₹90,000.

Construction status The building is currently under construction The building where Gurnani purchased the three apartments is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by December 2028. The purchase also includes six car parking spaces. CRE Matrix further revealed that the developer is redeveloping the old Varun building after acquiring development rights from the Varun Co-operative Housing Society Limited.

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Managerial influence Gurnani is 1 of the highest-paid celebrity managers in India Gurnani is one of the highest-paid celebrity managers in India due to her crucial role in managing Khan's career. In 2023, Khan visited her newly renovated home, which was designed by Gauri Khan. The interiors featured a large living room with mint-colored sofas, wooden tables with vintage lampshades, and indoor plants.

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