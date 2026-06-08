SRK, Ranveer approached to host Star Plus's upcoming reality show

Host speculation

SRK's anticipated return to television

While there is no official confirmation yet, Khan's name has generated immense excitement among television fans. If the superstar comes on board, it would mark a return to Star Plus years after he hosted the popular game show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain? The quiz competition aired from April 2008 to July 2008. Meanwhile, Singh and Kapoor have previously hosted The Big Picture and Bigg Boss OTT 3, respectively.