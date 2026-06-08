SRK, Ranveer approached to host Star Plus's upcoming reality show
What's the story
Star Plus is reportedly working on a new reality show with a unique format and scale. The channel is said to be in talks with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor for the hosting duties. The show will feature a fresh concept where new participants will be introduced in every episode.
Ambitious project
Show being compared to 'KBC,' 'The 50'
The upcoming show is being touted as one of the most ambitious reality ventures in development. Its scale and ambition are reportedly being compared to globally popular formats such as Kaun Banega Crorepati and The 50. The production house behind the show is Endemol Shine India, known for producing Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Host speculation
SRK's anticipated return to television
While there is no official confirmation yet, Khan's name has generated immense excitement among television fans. If the superstar comes on board, it would mark a return to Star Plus years after he hosted the popular game show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain? The quiz competition aired from April 2008 to July 2008. Meanwhile, Singh and Kapoor have previously hosted The Big Picture and Bigg Boss OTT 3, respectively.