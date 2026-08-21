'Bads of Bollywood' Season 2 discussions underway with Netflix
What's the story
The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a hit series on Netflix, may soon return with a second season. Writer Bilal Siddiqi recently revealed that the streaming giant and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment are currently discussing the possibility of a sequel. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The show was co-written by Siddiqi, Aryan Khan, and Manav Chauhan.
Writer's perspective
'We pulled off a great season one...'
Siddiqi, who recently found success with Awarapan 2, told NDTV, "Red Chillies and Netflix are talking, so there are things they want to speak about first."
"You know how it is. I hope so too. It's very exciting."
"We pulled off a great season one, and we will be happy to do it another time."
Director's debut
'He is extremely aware of what is being said...'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked Aryan's directorial debut and provided a satirical look at the Hindi film industry, celebrity culture, and the machinery behind Bollywood.
Siddiqi praised his collaboration with Aryan, saying, "I think he's got his head on his shoulders."
"He is extremely aware of what is being said around and he's got a great sense of humour."
Show's concept
More about the show
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 1 was a huge hit, and soon after, it was renewed for another season.
Meanwhile, it starred Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh.
The series ended on a cliffhanger with the fates of the leads hanging in the balance.