SRK to shoot 'King' climax sequence in South Africa

Shah Rukh Khan 's much-anticipated film King has reached its climax stage, and the team is all set to shoot an action-packed sequence in South Africa. The production will take place over two schedules: a week-long stint in South Africa starting Sunday (April 26) and a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. Director Siddharth Anand has planned elaborate action set pieces for these sequences.

Cast involvement All actors to be part of the climax A source close to the development told Variety India that Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan will all be part of these sequences. "Siddharth Anand has planned highly stylized and elaborate action set pieces for the climax. The South Africa schedule is ready to roll, while another team is already preparing for the Mumbai schedule."

Permissions expedited Khan personally expedited shooting permissions In a surprising move, Khan reportedly contacted the President of South Africa to expedite shooting permissions. Following this, all clearances were granted within three days. The climax shoot is set to be wrapped up by May 15, with principal photography expected to be completed by September. Despite the tight schedule, Anand is also supervising post-production so that the film can meet its Christmas 2026 release date.

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