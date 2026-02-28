SRK's birthday treat: 'King' title reveal, release date Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan is back with King, an action-thriller dropping in theaters on December 24, 2026.

Directed by Siddharth Anand (the guy behind Pathaan), the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

The title reveal on SRK's birthday was a sweet surprise for fans and marks his second team-up with Anand.