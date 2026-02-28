SRK's birthday treat: 'King' title reveal, release date
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is back with King, an action-thriller dropping in theaters on December 24, 2026.
Directed by Siddharth Anand (the guy behind Pathaan), the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.
The title reveal on SRK's birthday was a sweet surprise for fans and marks his second team-up with Anand.
SRK's new 1-liner will stay with you
King promises slick action and a fresh SRK experience as he plays a deadly assassin who delivers the punchy line, "Darr nahi, deshshat hoon."
With Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures producing, expect big festive energy and some seriously high-octane moments to close out 2026.