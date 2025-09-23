SRK's Mannat gets green signal for 2 more floors
Shah Rukh Khan's legendary Bandra home, Mannat, just got the go-ahead for a big upgrade.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has approved adding two more floors, so Mannat will stand at two basements, a ground floor, and eight upper stories—reaching 37.54 meters high once renovations are complete.
But what does Mannat look like now?
Originally built in 1914 as Villa Vienna and bought by SRK in 2001, Mannat blends heritage charm with modern luxury.
Spanning about 27,000 square feet, it features a neo-classical facade and an annexe designed by Gauri Khan.
Inside you'll find everything from a gym and home theater to a swimming pool and plush bedrooms.
Meanwhile, here's where the Khans are living now
While construction happens, the Khans are staying in two rented luxury duplexes at Puja Casa in Bandra—owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani—for around ₹24 lakh per month.
For context: Mannat itself is valued at nearly ₹200 crore!