SRK's Mannat gets green signal for 2 more floors Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan's legendary Bandra home, Mannat, just got the go-ahead for a big upgrade.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has approved adding two more floors, so Mannat will stand at two basements, a ground floor, and eight upper stories—reaching 37.54 meters high once renovations are complete.