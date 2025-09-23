Did Shefali Jariwala take anti-aging medicines? Husband reacts to rumors
What's the story
Actor Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise in June this year had left many shocked, with several reports claiming that she died after consuming anti-aging medicine on an empty stomach. Now, her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, has spoken up about these rumors, calling them "half-baked information." He clarified the situation during a podcast on his YouTube channel named Shefali Parag Tyagi.
Clarification
'Which of these were anti-aging medicines?'
Tyagi said, "This is half-baked information. I want to ask, which of these were anti-aging medicines?" "Shefali didn't want to take multivitamins daily as she would forget them, so she took them through IV drip once a month." "These included multivitamin, Vitamin C, collagen and glutathione which is one of the best antioxidants," he added.
Addressing rumors
Tyagi clarifies fasting rumors
Tyagi also addressed claims that Jariwala was fasting on the day of her death. He said, "She did fast that day but she had food after performing pooja then slept and ate again later. It wasn't like she didn't eat at all." On health and beauty, Tyagi emphasized that his late wife relied on discipline and self-care, not anti-aging treatments.
Request
Urged people to stop spreading misinformation
Tyagi went on to ask people to stop spreading misinformation, saying, "I don't know where this fasting story came from." "People just picked it up and spread it. I request everyone to find the truth before talking." Jariwala, who came into the spotlight with the iconic music video Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. She reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest; however, the official cause of death is yet to be revealed.