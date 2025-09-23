Did Shefali Jariwala take anti-aging medicines? Husband reacts to rumors

Actor Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise in June this year had left many shocked, with several reports claiming that she died after consuming anti-aging medicine on an empty stomach . Now, her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, has spoken up about these rumors, calling them "half-baked information." He clarified the situation during a podcast on his YouTube channel named Shefali Parag Tyagi.

Clarification 'Which of these were anti-aging medicines?' Tyagi said, "This is half-baked information. I want to ask, which of these were anti-aging medicines?" "Shefali didn't want to take multivitamins daily as she would forget them, so she took them through IV drip once a month." "These included multivitamin, Vitamin C, collagen and glutathione which is one of the best antioxidants," he added.

Addressing rumors Tyagi clarifies fasting rumors Tyagi also addressed claims that Jariwala was fasting on the day of her death. He said, "She did fast that day but she had food after performing pooja then slept and ate again later. It wasn't like she didn't eat at all." On health and beauty, Tyagi emphasized that his late wife relied on discipline and self-care, not anti-aging treatments.