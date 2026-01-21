SRK's rare Rolex watch costs over ₹13cr! Details inside
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan just turned heads at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh by wearing an ultra-rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire.
This exclusive watch, unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2025, is made only for Rolex's top VVIPs.
It features a 40mm white gold case, an Oyster bracelet, a dial that shifts color under light, and a bezel set with sapphires; the model also includes 54 brilliant-cut diamonds.
What is the price?
SRK's Rolex comes with a jaw-dropping price tag—about $1.5 million (₹13 crore), according to Wrist Afficionado.
Only a few exist worldwide as true collector's pieces; you won't find this model in regular Rolex stores.
Other prized possessions:
SRK's taste for luxury goes beyond watches.