SRK's rare Rolex watch costs over ₹13cr! Details inside Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan just turned heads at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh by wearing an ultra-rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire.

This exclusive watch, unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2025, is made only for Rolex's top VVIPs.

It features a 40mm white gold case, an Oyster bracelet, a dial that shifts color under light, and a bezel set with sapphires; the model also includes 54 brilliant-cut diamonds.