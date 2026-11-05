SRTT says May 15 order bars response to Mistry allegations
Entertainment
The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) says a 15 May order from the Maharashtra charity commissioner is stopping them from answering serious claims made by former trustee Mehli Mistry.
The order, which bans board meetings until an inquiry wraps up, puts SRTT in a tough spot: they feel responding now would break the rules.
SRTT's Tata Sons participation on hold
Because the assistant charity commissioner wouldn't delay things, SRTT's ability to take part in key decisions at Tata Sons (like annual meetings and choosing a chairman) is on hold.
Meanwhile, Mistry has also questioned if Noel Tata can even be a trustee due to his citizenship.
More hearings are set for December 3 as the debate over trustee rules and benefits continues.