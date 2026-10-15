SRTT seeks review after May 15 ban over governance complaints

Because of the ban, Tata Sons's annual general meeting has been pushed back: SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust have not been able to meet for important nominations.

Now, Noel Tata is expected to step in as the proposed representative trustee.

But there's a twist: lawyers for Mehli Mistry want an affidavit proving Noel Tata meets the trust's Parsi Zoroastrian and Bombay Presidency residency requirement before his appointment can go through.

All eyes are on the next hearing set for November 5.