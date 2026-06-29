'Varanasi': Rajamouli to shoot massive war sequence with Mahesh Babu

Production details

War sequence to feature around 50,000 'vanars'

The makers of Varanasi have been prepping for this sequence for weeks. The war scene is reportedly one of the biggest ever conceived by Rajamouli. During post-production, thousands of junior artists will be multiplied using visual effects. Thus, the final product will feature an army much larger than what will actually be filmed, with around 50,000 vanars expected to appear on screen.