'Varanasi': Rajamouli to shoot massive war sequence with Mahesh Babu
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up to shoot one of the most ambitious war sequences for his upcoming film Varanasi. The sequence will feature actor Mahesh Babu and around 3,500 junior artists. The shoot is set to begin on July 7 in Hyderabad, reported Mid-day.
Production details
War sequence to feature around 50,000 'vanars'
The makers of Varanasi have been prepping for this sequence for weeks. The war scene is reportedly one of the biggest ever conceived by Rajamouli. During post-production, thousands of junior artists will be multiplied using visual effects. Thus, the final product will feature an army much larger than what will actually be filmed, with around 50,000 vanars expected to appear on screen.
Film details
'Varanasi' to have 30-minute-long war sequence
Earlier, veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad had revealed that Varanasi will feature a 30-minute war sequence between Lord Rama (Babu) and Kumbhakarna. The film is a mythological action-adventure that follows the hero's journey across different timelines. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Film's status
Update on 'Varanasi' release date
During a recent interaction at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, Rajamouli confirmed that Varanasi will be a standalone film. He said, "One film. Yes, one film." The epic is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027.