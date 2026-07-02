SS Rajamouli honored with a plaque at France's Institut Lumiere

Director's response

Rajamouli revealed, 'My mind went blank'

Taking to Instagram, Rajamouli shared, "Visited the Lumiere Museum and the screening room where Eega and RRR was screened." "Then he said he had planned a surprise...I was already emotional." "There is this wall full of plaques. Names of legends like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood...and then I noticed a plate covered with a red cloth." "My mind went blank. I don't even know what to say for the honour of having my name permanently placed on the Mur des Cinéastes."