SS Rajamouli honored with a plaque at France's Institut Lumiere
What's the story
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was recently honored with a plaque at the prestigious Institut Lumiere in Lyon, France. The director, who is globally known for his work on internationally acclaimed films such as RRR and Baahubali, was inducted into the institute's "Wall of Filmmakers." This recognition celebrates his contribution to global cinema and features several of his landmark films.
Director's response
Rajamouli revealed, 'My mind went blank'
Taking to Instagram, Rajamouli shared, "Visited the Lumiere Museum and the screening room where Eega and RRR was screened." "Then he said he had planned a surprise...I was already emotional." "There is this wall full of plaques. Names of legends like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood...and then I noticed a plate covered with a red cloth." "My mind went blank. I don't even know what to say for the honour of having my name permanently placed on the Mur des Cinéastes."
Film screenings
Rajamouli's films featured in event
The event, running from June 27 to July 17, reportedly celebrates Rajamouli's contribution to global cinema. It features screenings of his most celebrated films, including Eega, followed by audience interactions. Videos from the event show Rajamouli unveiling a golden plaque bearing his name after pulling away a red curtain. The recognition comes after he was previously honored with a plaque at the Cinematheque in Paris.
Future endeavors
Exclusive previews of upcoming projects shared with audience
Rajamouli reportedly treated the French audience to exclusive previews of his upcoming projects, including a glimpse of his next live-action film, Varanasi. He also shared footage from the animated feature Baahubali: The Eternal War. His ongoing France tour follows his appearance at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where Baahubali: The Eternal War was showcased as part of the festival's Work in Progress program.