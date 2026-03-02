SS Rajamouli praises Priyanka's 'The Bluff': 'Kick-ass stunts' Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

SS Rajamouli, director of Varanasi, gave a shoutout to Priyanka Chopra's new film The Bluff on X, saying, "Priyanka is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next."

He called her stunts in the film "kick-ass" and praised her talent.