SS Rajamouli praises Priyanka's 'The Bluff': 'Kick-ass stunts'
SS Rajamouli, director of Varanasi, gave a shoutout to Priyanka Chopra's new film The Bluff on X, saying, "Priyanka is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next."
He called her stunts in the film "kick-ass" and praised her talent.
More on the film and Chopra's performance
Set on a Caribbean island, The Bluff stars Chopra as ex-pirate Ercell Bodden fighting to protect her family from Karl Urban's villainous crew.
Critics say while the pirate storyline feels familiar, Chopra stands out with her bold action scenes.
Other celebs have also praised Chopra
The movie dropped on Prime Video on February 25. Still, many highlight Chopra's performance as a big win.
Even Mahesh Babu joined in with praise online, saying "swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance...".