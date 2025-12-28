SS Rajamouli's 'Eega' to hit screens again in 2026
What's the story
SS Rajamouli's Eega (2012), a fantasy drama acclaimed for its intriguing story and jaw-dropping VFX, will be re-released in 2026, the makers have announced. This move comes as part of the director's strategy to promote his upcoming film Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.
Strategic move
'Eega' re-release aims to build momentum for 'Varanasi'
The film, which starred Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kichcha Sudeep, was an early step in Rajamouli's journey toward global recognition. Its unique concept of making an insect the hero has continued to impress audiences worldwide. The re-release is expected to generate renewed interest in the film and help build visibility for Varanasi. The makers have yet to announce the re-release date.
Current focus
Rajamouli's team currently focused on 'Varanasi'
Meanwhile, Rajamouli and his team are currently focused on shaping Varanasi. The film is a massive project and will be released globally. More updates about the film are expected in the coming days as it gears up for its 2027 release. An action-adventure drama, it also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.