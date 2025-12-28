SS Rajamouli's 'Eega' to hit screens again in 2026

Strategic move

'Eega' re-release aims to build momentum for 'Varanasi'

The film, which starred Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kichcha Sudeep, was an early step in Rajamouli's journey toward global recognition. Its unique concept of making an insect the hero has continued to impress audiences worldwide. The re-release is expected to generate renewed interest in the film and help build visibility for Varanasi. The makers have yet to announce the re-release date.