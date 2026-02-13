SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' gets release date, film shot for IMAX Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Director SS Rajamouli just shared that his much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in dual roles alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will hit theaters on April 7, 2027.

The director has said he expects the film will be under three hours and is set for a theatrical release in Telugu, with showings in IMAX and other formats.