SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' gets release date, film shot for IMAX
Director SS Rajamouli just shared that his much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in dual roles alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will hit theaters on April 7, 2027.
The director has said he expects the film will be under three hours and is set for a theatrical release in Telugu, with showings in IMAX and other formats.
Film to be released in multiple formats
Varanasi will premiere in standard theaters as well as IMAX and Dolby Cinema formats.
Notably, it was filmed for IMAX.
Prithviraj Sukumaran plays wheelchair-bound villain Kumbha
Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of Kumbha—a wheelchair-bound villain who uses cutting-edge tech.
Rajamouli had high praise for him: "Prithviraj was incredible; he conveyed everything through his eyes. He did it with aplomb."