SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' will feature actual episode from Ramayana
Director SS Rajamouli just shared that his next big film, Varanasi, will actually feature a direct episode from the Ramayana.
As he put it, "All my films are inspired by the epics of (lord) Rama. In this film, I have a chance to actually take an actual episode from Ramayana itself and present it in this way."
Meanwhile, here's what we know of 'Varanasi'
The teaser dropped last November and gave us a peek at a wild mix of mythology and sci-fi.
Mahesh Babu stars as Rudhra, a Shiva devotee on a time-travel adventure for a cosmic artifact—while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha, his high-tech villain rival.
Priyanka Chopra is also in the mix as Mandakini, a mysterious (and action-oriented) character.
Film is set for release in early April
Varanasi was shot across Africa and India in IMAX format and jumps between ancient Treta Yuga and 2027 CE.
The story dives into father-son relationships (think Rama and Dasharatha vibes).
It's set for release on April 7, 2027—with a reported budget of ₹1,000-1,300 crore (roughly $120-150 million).