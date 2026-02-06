SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' will feature actual episode from Ramayana Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

Director SS Rajamouli just shared that his next big film, Varanasi, will actually feature a direct episode from the Ramayana.

As he put it, "All my films are inspired by the epics of (lord) Rama. In this film, I have a chance to actually take an actual episode from Ramayana itself and present it in this way."