St. Joseph's Women's College hosts AI language and literature conference Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

A two-day international conference at St. Joseph's Women's College, Visakhapatnam, brought together writers and tech experts to talk about how AI is shaping language and literature.

Writer Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad opened the event by highlighting that while AI can help preserve languages and culture, it "was not a substitute for human creativity."

He also called for using AI responsibly to protect our diverse languages for future generations.