St. Joseph's Women's College hosts AI language and literature conference
A two-day international conference at St. Joseph's Women's College, Visakhapatnam, brought together writers and tech experts to talk about how AI is shaping language and literature.
Writer Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad opened the event by highlighting that while AI can help preserve languages and culture, it "was not a substitute for human creativity."
He also called for using AI responsibly to protect our diverse languages for future generations.
Speakers discuss AI, student journals released
The conference featured talks from industry voices like Yamini K. who discussed how AI is being used in language learning and translation.
T. Satyanarayana emphasized blending AI with education without losing creative thinking.
The event also saw the release of a special journal and the Hindi Department's magazine, giving students a platform to showcase their work alongside discussions on using AI ethically in academia.